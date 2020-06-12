US Bancorp DE Has $791,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

