US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $49,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after acquiring an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,324,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

