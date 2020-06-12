US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

HOLX stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

