US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,424 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.