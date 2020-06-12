US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,116 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

