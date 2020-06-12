US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,603 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

