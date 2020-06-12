US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,042 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE TAP opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -303.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

