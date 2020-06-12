US Bancorp DE Purchases 411 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after acquiring an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $55.06 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

