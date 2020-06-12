US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,965 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

