US Bancorp DE Purchases 67 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $6,447,188 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,714.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,833.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,648.95.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.43.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.