US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,484 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

