US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,127.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,402 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

AAL stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

