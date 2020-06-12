US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

