US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,160 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FireEye by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,176 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,367 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.