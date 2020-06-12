US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,344 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

