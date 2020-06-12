US Bancorp DE Sells 1,502 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $17,373,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

