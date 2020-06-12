US Bancorp DE Sells 21,288 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

