US Bancorp DE Sells 23,464 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Radware worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

