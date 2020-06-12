US Bancorp DE Sells 2,713 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

