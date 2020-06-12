US Bancorp DE Sells 297 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.9% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 361,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

