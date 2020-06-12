US Bancorp DE Sells 326 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755 in the last ninety days.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

LSXMK opened at $37.18 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.