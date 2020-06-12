US Bancorp DE Sells 3,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

