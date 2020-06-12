US Bancorp DE Sells 4,164 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

