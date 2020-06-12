US Bancorp DE Sells 513 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

