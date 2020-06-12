US Bancorp DE Sells 5,261 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $20,760,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 503,327 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

