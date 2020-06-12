US Bancorp DE Sells 5,439 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $66,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.