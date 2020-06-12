US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,601,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

