US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. US Gold has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Gold will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

