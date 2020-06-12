USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 14th total of 366,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Truck by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in USA Truck by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

