Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on USIO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

USIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

