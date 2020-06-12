USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 123,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

