Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UTMD opened at $92.06 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $387.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $710,940 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

