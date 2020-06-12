UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UTSI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.08. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UTStarcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

