Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $15.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.82 billion and the highest is $21.70 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $28.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $74.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $92.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.94 billion to $105.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $60.68 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

