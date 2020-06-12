Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $171.68

Shares of Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and traded as low as $162.00. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $167.25, with a volume of 36,289 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million and a P/E ratio of -836.25.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

