Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 442,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.57 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

