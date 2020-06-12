Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,180 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 364.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 232,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 43.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of VREX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a P/E ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.