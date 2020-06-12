Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Up 272.4% in May

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 272.4% from the May 14th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

