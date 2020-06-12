Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

