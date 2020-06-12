Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

