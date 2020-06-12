Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 14th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.89. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

