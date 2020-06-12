Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,735 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.96% of ScanSource worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $26.41 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $689.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.