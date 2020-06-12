Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of KBR worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.