Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of NCR worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NCR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NCR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.