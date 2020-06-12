Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.07 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $37,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,587,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

