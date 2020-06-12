Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,731 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

