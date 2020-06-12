Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,917 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,885 shares of company stock worth $115,093,521. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $596.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $625.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

