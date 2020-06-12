Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,227 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of UTX opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

