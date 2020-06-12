VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VMware by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $136.29 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.