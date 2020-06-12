Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $51.37 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

